Big Talent Entertainment boss Edrisa Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo will be unveiling a brand new music album very soon according to reports from his team.

Eddy Kenzo’s most recent album dubbed “ROOTS” had a decent reception with a couple of songs off it turning into major banger across the continent.

He also won major awards with songs off the album which was released in 2018.

Reports from his camp now reveal that the singer has been in studio compiling tracks and the album is really close to completion after which it will be unveiled.

“Eddy Kenzo is set to unveil his brand new album very soon. Eddy is in the final preparations of his new album that is dropping very soon. You have to wait for this one because its BIG,” revealed a member of his team.

As you’d expect, Kenzo is a big name on the African continent and while stuck in Cote d’Ivoire in March, he recorded several collabos with other African stars.

The album, despite more information about it being kept a secret for now, is expected to feature a couple of top African acts.

Fingers crossed!