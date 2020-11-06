Last month, three Tanzanian artists from the Wasafi Classic Baby camp registered a huge milestone in their music careers when they were named on the upcoming Grammy Awards consideration list.

Renown Kenyan, Kibera born and bred rapper Octopizzo, real name Henry Ohanga, has also reached the same stage after his name appeared on the list of artists to be considered for nomination in the forthcoming Grammy Awards, a feat that is not one to ignore.

Having been notified that his name made the cut, Octopizzo rushed and shared numerous celebratory posts on his social media accounts.

A good Time yo let you know that am up for Grammy Consideration this Year. For those who doubted the 8. It’s about that Time. Octopizzo

A good Time yo let you know that am up for Grammy Consideration this Year.

For those who doubted the 8.

It’s about that Time.#LELA OUT NOW https://t.co/BaIqCvGYZ1#Don pic.twitter.com/q2ui7wz9v0 — OCTOPIZZO (@OCTOPIZZO) November 6, 2020

The “Lela”rapper is considered to be nominated in the; Record of the year Category for his song “Another day”, Best Melodic Rap for his jams “Kamikaze” and “Another Day”, as well as Best Rap Performance Category for his “Che Che” and “Wakiritho” ft Sailors hit songs.

Read Also: Diamond, Zuchu and Rayvanny named on Grammy Awards consideration list

The elated rapper noted how reaching at the stage where he is has not been a walk in the park. He also wished his mom was alive to witness his success.

Only Mama knows how this has not been easy like it might look. Wish You were here to witness this sh*t. Four Songs Up for 63rd Grammys Consideration. I put it on my mama. Octopizzo

With Kenya now also having representative on the Grammy Awards consideration nominations list, it’s only Uganda left firing blanks.

Let’s wish our neighbors good luck!