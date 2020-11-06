Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool never ceases to amuse his followers whenever he gets the opportunity to talk about national issues or political matters during media interviews.

The Gagamel International boss yet again stirred mixed reactions in a sneak peak series of NBS Investigates that were carried out in different hangout spots in hunt for people who violated the presidential restrictions on the novel Covid-19 disease and thronged bars to booze during the lockdown.

In the series, NBS TV’s Investigative journalist Daniel Lutaaya managed to talk to Bebe Cool in a personal and up-close interview to share his opinion about people who used to party during the lockdown and why he believes that bars should be permitted to operate again.

Read Also: Bebe Cool opens up on how Shortkut contracted COVID-19

The “Wakayima” singer reasoned that bars should be opened just like the case was with churches.

Bebe Cool then noted that the possibility of getting Covid-19 in the church is higher than in a bar adding how the country has never registered or heard of a drunkard being isolated for Covid.

In Uganda we haven’t yet heard of a drunkard being sick of Covid. All places that used to be bars have now been turned into restaurants. The possibility of getting Covid-19 in church is more than contracting the disease in a bar. Bebe Cool

If you partied during lockdown, my colleague @daniellutaaya is ‘bout to make you famous . This Monday only on @nbstv #NBSInvestigates pic.twitter.com/4In4FvAwv0 — Sheila Nduhukire (@Snduhukire) November 6, 2020

It should be recalled that a few months back, King Michael advised Bebe Cool to save himself from embarrassment to always turn down invites to political shows.