Wearing a wide smile on her face, Zari Hassan revealed that she is happy to be back in Tanzania with Diamond Platnumz after arriving at the Julius Nyerere International Airport on Thursday.

It was not just her who seemed quite happy to be back in Tanzania. Their children; Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan were visibly in a great mood as they hugged their father.

Zari – a South Africa-based Ugandan businesswoman – and Diamond are former lovers who split on 14th February 2018 over various reasons including infidelity.

While speaking to press at the airport, the mother of five revealed that she is only back in Tanzania to allow Diamond play his role as the father of the kids.

“There’s one thing we as Africans don’t understand. We don’t know what is called co-parenting. Even if you got somebody, I can still come because it’s home for the kids; regardless of what happened between us because we are co-parenting,” Zari revealed.

The socialite further stressed that she is only back for the kids who have been missing their father and they intend to have a good time while co-parenting.

I’m just here for the kids and we’re just looking forward to have a good time. He (Diamond) is also, obviously, having the same aspect. Zari Hassan

When asked where she will be staying in Tanzania since she is nolonger Diamond’s lover, Zari revealed that it doesn’t really matter.

“Either way, whether am gonna stay in a hotel or am gonna be home, we’re just co-parenting,” she added.

She cared to note that of all things she has missed about Tanzania, the food still stands out. Well, welcome back Bosslady!