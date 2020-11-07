Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show music critic Edward Sendi has unapologetically advised Gagamel International boss Bebe Cool to stop sour-graping over Ronald Mayinja’s new presidential song.

Edward Sendi openly told Bebe Cool to stop feeling envious over Ronald Mayinja after the former lamented how he was overshadowed by the Eagles Production singer when he was named as the main act during President Museveni’s manifesto launch on Monday.

After the event, Bebe Cool was left disappointed in the organizers of the ceremony and thus held a press conference at his home calling for the respect of NRM veteran cardies to be always fronted during such big NRM events rather than elevating new entrants.

Bebe Cool should stop sour-graping over Ronald Mayinja’s success over his new song that he sang for the head of state. In fact, Ronald Mayinja’s song is way much better than the rest of the artists in the NRM. So he should stop lamenting over Mayinja’s success. He is not even a veteran NRM cardie because there are true NRM cardies out there who even inject money in the party. Edward Sendi

Bebe Cool was also heard saying that it always looks totally unfair to treat veteran party members like him in such a disrespectful manner.