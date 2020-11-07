Singer Michael Mugwanya alias King Michael has revealed how he took fellow singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool to city socialite Brian Kirumira a.k.a Bryan White and gave him US$ 10, 000 (Shs 35M).

King Michael exposed Bebe Cool as he was narrating how the Gagamel International boss is a person who does not wish good and gets envious whenever he spots other artists soaring above him.

The former Dancehall Crew boss made the striking remarks as he was dissecting the issue of why the “Wire Wire” singer felt envy when Ronald Mayinja stole the show over him during the recently concluded president Museveni’s NRM manifesto for the upcoming 2021 presidential elections.

Read Also: Bebe Cool bows down to concert pressure, visits Bryan White for support

King Michael went on to reveal how Bebe Cool has never helped him in life at any single moment adding that when he came out and advised him to always turn down invites to political shows to save fellow NRM artists from getting embarrassed reasoning that as NRM artists know less about politics.

When Bebe Cool heard of King Michael’s advice, he sent him threats saying that he would block him from performing at any other NRM function again. The good thing King Michael kept cool and apologized to him.