Renown gospel singer Exodus, born George Lubega Timothy, opened up on how he has faced several death threats in his life.

Exodus came out to reveal how he has encountered death threats on several occasions after he wrote down a letter disagreeing with Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga’s remarks about the late Pastor Augstine ‘Abizaayo’ Yiga.

In his long submission, Exodus narrated how he has been issued with death threats more than any other celebrity in the +256 that we might think of expect Chameleone, Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, and Pallaso.

He went ahead and stuck to words as well as challenged pastor Ssenyonga to bring evidence that castigates Pastor Bugingo’s wife with the words that he uttered over her. He also asked him to come out and publicly apologize to the nation for making lame remarks about the people he took digs at.