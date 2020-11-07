Uganda Musician’s Association (UMA) president Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda has cleared the air on the matter of whether President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni alias Sevo is a registered member of UMA.

While appearing on Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show, the Mpaka Records boss disclosed that among the registered artists in the association, the fountain of honor is not among.

The “Muna Kampala” hitmaker went on to note how President Museveni has never paid the registration and membership fee of Shs 20,000.

The president is not yet a registered member of UMA because I have never seen his name in the registration books. He has never paid the registration fee of Shs 20,000. That’s what we are most interested in. Ykee Benda

He, however, stressed that whenever the president felt free to pay the amount, he will be gladly welcomed to the association with open arms.