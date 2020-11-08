No baby bump, nothing baking in the oven – Cinderella ‘Cindy’ Sanyu put all the recent allegations that she could be carrying a baby to bed as she showed off her flat tummy at the Club Beatz At Home concert on Saturday.

The first time Cindy performed on the Club Pilsener-sponsored Club Beatz At Home concert in May, she seemed to have a bulged tummy which led to rumors flying around indicating how she was pregnant for her new boyfriend Joel Okuyo Atiku Prynce.

The rumors kept on spreading with several critics basing them on Cindy’s weight gain and fashion which has recently been recently dominated by over-sized clothes. In her recent photos, it’s hard to see her not wearing a jumper to cover her upper body.

Well, it is not clear whether Cindy just enjoyed the attention that came with the pregnancy rumors or if it was just a drastic change in her fashion preferences from skimpy clothes to over-sized wear. Nonetheless, at one point, the truth was to be revealed.

On Saturday 7th November 2020, she stepped on the stage at Club Beatz At Home concert wearing an outfit that revealed her tummy and instead of the baby bump that has always been imagined, she had abs of a woman who has never missed her workout routine.

Her energy was just over the top as she performed several of her songs including Ayokyayokya, Dilemma, One and Only, Kiki (Faded), Tempo, Still Standing, Sunset, Too much before closing her performance with Boom Party.

She also covered Beyonce’s ‘Hold Up’, Mr. Vegas’ ‘I Am Blessed’ and a couple of other Jamaican riddims in a performance that continued to prove that she is the best female performer in the land.

The concert also saw a debut performance from Route Entertainment songstress Vivian Tendo who performed her songs; Hajjati wa Hajji, Gwe Wange, and Mu Kati.