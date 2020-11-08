London-based Ugandan singer Mysie, real names Lizbet Sempa – has revealed that she’s set to release new music in less than a fortnight.

The star will be building on ‘Bones’ her recent bass-heavy production, mixed by Gold Spectacles, mastered by Kevin Tuffy.

Mysie has worked on several songs and most of her renowned work begins around 2019 with debut EP ‘Chapter 11’ and her single ‘Gift’.

Who is Mysie?

Mysie is a British Ugandan born to Ugandan parents as Lizbet Sempa. She grew up in Croydon, South London.

She is known as the granddaughter of a renowned jazz musician Israel Magembe – a backbone for Uganda’s music industry, who nurtured great musicians such as Eclaus Kawalya and dance maestro Christopher Kato.

She has had a two-year stay in South Africa, a place that made her revere the anti-apartheid, Afro pop icon Brenda Fassie.