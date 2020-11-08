As hilarious as usual, rapper Mungi Matovu a.k.a Mun G returns to the set with a brand new song dubbed ‘Uganda’ in which he shows off his creative lyricism. The visuals are out too and you can catch them here.

Mun G has mastered the art of coming up with songs that many Ugandan youths can vibe along to – with danceable beats, rhythm and catchy choruses.

As usual, the Kunta Kinte Ent. CEO continues to show that he doesn’t need to dig deep to make an enjoyable song since he sings about the prevailing situations in the society, turning them into hilarious songs that later become hit songs.

In ‘Uganda’, Mun G sings about some of the interesting moments which have happened in the entertainment industry and political spheres in the last couple of months.

The song was produced by Baru and the visuals were shot at his home as directed by Nolton and George Films Inc. Take a gaze below: