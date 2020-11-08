Singer and NBS TV presenter Sekidde Robert finally dropped the visuals of his brand new song titled “Rise Up” dedicated to the People Power struggle.

Since NUP leader Bobi Wine joined politics, several musicians have restructured their brands and music to suit the new normal in the industry which is highly politicised lately.

Tuff B is one of the artistes that has strongly backed ‘the struggle’. Through his social media platforms, he has made it clear that he is part of the team that wants change.

Read More: Tuff B to release song about ‘the struggle’ next month

In his new song, the Dolphin Foundation CEO talks about the things he would love to see change when the wave of change assumes leadership.

He also mentions some of the strongholds of the struggle including Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Joel Ssenyonyi and Muhammad Ssegirinya.

The song was produced by Yese Oman Rafiki. Take a look at the video below: