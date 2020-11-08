Bantu Entertainment Africa singer Ayiire Saddam, better known by stage name Vyper Ranking, has shared the audio to his brand new love single titled “Kululwo”. Listen to the jam here first.

“Kuluwo” is a local Luganda word which is loosely translated to mean “Because of You” and listening to the track, Vyper Ranking stresses how everything he does, he does it to please his lover.

On the catchy and uplifting mid-tempo track, Vyper Ranking pours out his heart expressing that whenever he sets his eyes on his lover, his heart melts down. He adds that he can even kill anyone who tries to tamper with his lover plus vowing to spend all his money to make her happy.

He goes on to promise how he is willing to walk her down the aisle and also hire security to keep her safe from anybody else.

The amazing track was written by Vyper Ranking himself and the audio was produced by producer Nexo. The video to the audio will be dropping anytime soon.