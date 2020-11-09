Jose Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim Mayanja has made it clear that she will always be a big supporter of the 45th president of the United States Donald Trump.

Donald Trump, who still refuses to concede defeat in the 2020 elections, is likely to be replaced by Joe Biden who received massive support and is seen by many as the next US president.

2021 Kampala Lord Mayor hopeful’s wife Daniella Atim Mayanja, through her Instagram account, emphasized her support for Trump while expressing her dissatisfaction with how the Christians have been denied the right to give opinions about politics.

And by the way, I was for Trump and I am still for Trump. Daniella Atim

Daniella, who is a staunch Christian, believes that Trump projected traditional Christian values with the courage to speak against the vices in society while upholding Christian beliefs.

Read Also: Daniella gripes at crooked politicians

Those are the values which have been suppressed by society according to Daniella and hence why she still wants Trump in office.

The modern day Christian is afraid to speak about politics and many other vices. Society has managed to shut us down while they get louder. They have even gone ahead to tell us that we should separate politics from the church and that we should be more tolerant of other people’s beliefs…all these while they can’t tolerate our own beliefs and have successfully taught us to keep our opinions to ourselves. What happened to the traditional conservative Christians who called a spade a spade and not a big spoon? And by the way, I was for Trump and I am still for Trump. Daniella Atim on Instagram

Daniella’s husband Joseph Mayanja, popularly known as Jose Chameleone, is vying for the Kampala Mayoral seat with elections slated for 2021.

What do you make of her submission?