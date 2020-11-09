In October, John Kasadha a.k.a John Blaq released a new song titled ‘Don’t Be Like’. He nows adds visuals to the song that is slowly rising on the music chats.

You must have already seen photos of John Blaq with bloodstained clothes. Worry not! The singer is fine and wasn’t involved in an accident as earlier thought by many.

The photos were taken on set of the new video to his song titled ‘Don’t Be Like’.

In ‘Don’t Be Like’, John Blaq is heard requesting and pleading to be best friends with his crush so that he can to know more about her. He also asks her not to be like the other girls.

The audio was produced by Diggy Baur of Sabula Records and the video was directed by Pest of Grate Make Films.

