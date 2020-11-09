The wave of staging online concerts has not left out RnB Kyabazinga Ronald Magada alias Ronald Maro.

The singer who early this year celebrated 10 years in the music industry at Mestil Hotel has announced that he plans to hold an online concert in the last month of this year.

Maro made the revelation through his Facebook page as he disclosed how staging an online concert is his first priority come the last month of 2020.

He then added that he will be dropping a bunch of songs in a compilation that will be dubbed “Prior to Departure”.

Hello, I have some good news for my fans. 1st I will be staging an Online concert Next Month. 2nd I will be releasing a bunch of songs in a compilation I will call “Prior to Departure”. Ronald Maro

When Ronald Maro’s plan materializes, he will have joined a couple of local celebrities who have held online concerts since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the globe including Bobi Wine, Spice Diana, OS Suna, Vyper Ranking, Irene Namubiru, Kenneth Mugabi, among others.