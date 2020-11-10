Now USA-based, Ugandan songtress Naira Ali will be introducing her lover to her parents soon after ‘the struggle’ if we are to go by her recent Instagram post in which she showed off her man.

In September 2018, Naira Ali revealed that she is ready to walk down the aisle with her lover with whom they had spent two years seeing each other.

That has, however, dragged on and on without any of her wishes coming true. It won’t be long till she is Mrs. Someone as she reveals in her Instagram post. She shared a photo of her hugging a man with his face hidden ans added the caption:

Struggle olugwa bwe pwa..nga nyanjula omwana ono. Naira Ali

She wrote on her social media platforms saying she will be introducing her lover after the struggle is over. In the picture, Naira is seen giving her masculine lover a very romantic hug to remember.

The man is not yet revealed but that should be done soon. Naira Ali has always been criticized for her inconsistency regarding her music career and her love life has also been quite private. With the new revelation, there’s hope for her fans.

We await for more developments from this.