Kabenge Richard Valentino through ValRich Arts in conjunction with Talent Africa Group and NTV Uganda has today launched ‘Dance with Valentino’ – a brand new dance TV show – set to premiere on NTV Uganda this Sunday 15th November 2020 at 6:30pm.

Dance with Valentino is a thrilling TV show which explores the healing power of dance according to Valentino – a renown Latin and Ballroom dancer – who is the brains behind the show set to grip dance lovers’ attention for the next sixteen weeks on NTV.

There is a lot of strength in just being yourself. Dance with Valentino is here to show you this. Kabenge Richard Valentino

The show features celebrity guests who open up about some of their most unforgettable memories in life. Valention and his crew choreographs a dance performance of the celebrity’s story and the celebrity guest performs the dance, creating a sense of healing through the process.

Latin and Contemporary dances such as Salsa, Cha cha cha, Tango and Rumba will be showcased with an educative element. “We’re using dance to explore and create awareness about issues such as love, compassion, hard work, faith, domestic violence, humanity and more,” says Valentino.

Read Also: Talent Africa launches TAG Studios, TAG TV and the ‘Ain’t Safe’ Cypher

Valentino also notes that the intention behind the show is to contribute towards the raising of the profile of performing arts in Uganda. “We have such artistes in Uganda and we will be featuring those great dancers and singers as well as our own professional dance team over the season,” Valentino adds.

The show starts airing on Sunday at 6:30pm and for the next period of 16 weeks, several celebrities including; Patrick Salvado, Lydia Jazmine, Winnie Nwagi, Levixone, Joanita Kawalya, Daphne Frankstock, Joanita Kawalya, Cindy, Bruno K, Slick Stuart, among others will be hosted on the show.

NTV Brand Executive David Jonathan Ssentongo, during the launch held at Fairway Hotel, revealed that the TV station is passionate about ensuring that viewers are presented with a constant flow of captivating entertainment. The show will also air live on NTV’s Facebook and YouTube platforms.

Talent Africa boss Aly Alibhai expressed his satisfaction in the content that has been created thus far by the team. “We believe in content that is innovative, fresh intriguing, and compelling to watch and this show is all that,” said Alibhai.

Mark the dates, you can’t miss this!