Renown media personality and NBS Tv KURT host Sekidde Robert alias Tuff B has opened up on the reasons why he decided to part ways with the Gagamel International crew boss Bebe Cool saying he had a mediocre kind of brain which he couldn’t stand for a long while.

Tuff B unapologetically made the statements while giving his reasons as to why he decided to support Bebe Cool’s nemesis Bobi Wine. In his new revolutionary song ‘Rise Up’, he urges youths to stand for the truth as the reason why he backs Bobi Wine’s cause.

He further refuted reports that Bebe Cool was his former boss. He set the record straight as he asserted that they were only friends but their reasoning capacity couldn’t match at all as Bebe Cool had a mediocre kind of brain yet he was a smart and intelligent thinker.

Bebe Cool has never been my boss, he was just my friend until I released that our thinking was different. He had a mediocre kind of brain while I had a smart brain. So our thoughts made us separate because he had a mediocre kind of brain while I had an intelligent brain. Tuff B

The “Dogo Lyo” singer went ahead to explain that he composed his new song urging the youths and fans not to loose their integrity because of money as some other youths have been compromised.

He further made the point clear as to why masses follow Bobi Wine by stating that they don’t support him just for just but because of his genuine cause which is fighting for the common and oppressed people.