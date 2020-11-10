Basing on the images that are currently circulating online, we are safe to inform you that talented singer and actress Hellen Lukoma is heavily pregnant and expecting baby number two before the end of next year.

The “Olinye Yamajje” singer was spotted with a bulged stomach in the photos of her feeding her firstborn Heaven which made their way on social media.

In the photos, Lukoma looked extremely jolly and elated as she shared a light moment with her son, wearing wide smiles as the two looked adorable and lovely.

Below are some of the snaps that can confirm Lukoma’s baby bump as she and her husband expect to expand and grow their family very soon.