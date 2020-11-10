Singer Saddat Mukiibi alias Kalifah AgaNaga has, at last, apologized to the National Unity Platform principal and presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert alias Bobi Wine and his supporters requesting to be forgiven if he wronged them in any way.

The Bad Character chief apologized through a televised interview on the NBS TV “UnCut” show as he announced that he is planning to stage a concert towards the end of this month.

Kalifah AgaNaga pleaded as he stressed how he got over the bitterness he had of being denied a National Unity Platform card to contest for Rubaga South MP seat as he was looking towards to unseat Hon. Kato Lubwama.

He, however, noted that the remix of his “Kiboko” song that was praising president Museveni was just a way of trying to make money and his choice and right.