Popular events manager, talent manager and producer Bushingtone, born George Bush Kagoda, believes that musicians are frustrated simply because the arts industry is still treated as insignificant.
Bushingtone aired his opinion concerning the arts industry after the Covid-19 restrictions on a number of other sectors being lifted yet the arts industry is still marginalized.
The truth is, our musicians are frustrated because they’re not working yet the restrictions on other sectors have been lifted. It’s rather so unfortunate that the arts industry is marginalized.Bushingtone
In that spirit, he called upon artists not to first wait for the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) to come out and call for the lifting of restrictions on the entertainment industry but to initiate the move and then UMA joins them.
He added that at the moment politics is going to affect the arts industry but he was optimistic that after the general elections, everything will revamp to its normal as previously and it will base on who has good music.
On top of that, he defended musicians saying they did quite a good role in sensitizing people about the novel Coronavirus pandemic.