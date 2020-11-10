Baby number three is on the way for Swit Dream Music songstress Renah Nalumansi. She counts her blessings while showing off her baby bump with photos shared on her social media accounts.

47 weeks ago, Renah Nalumansi and Justin Bas welcomed their son whom they named Mini Celebrity. It has been a showcase of joy and a very happy family since Mini Celebrity dropped and there’s a new bundle of joy on the way.

Through her Instagram account, Renah shared a photo of her seated on the bed, pointing at her baby bump and added the caption; “God above all!”

Justin Bas and Renah started about as music partners with the former as the latter’s manager. Their working relationship, however, gravitated into a full-blown romantic relationship which now awaits a second baby between them.

Congratulations to the couple and we wish her a safe pregnancy and delivery.