Musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool showed his delight as he took to his social media pages to wish his second-last born Deen Ozil a blissful fifth birthday.

The father of six; Allan Hendrik, Alpha Thierry, Caysan, Deen Ozil, Princess Beata and Eman, jotted down a sweet, lovely and cheerful short letter on his social media pages celebrating his son’s day.

Bebe Cool took his followers through the memories five years back when he hurriedly flew to Boston, America with a lot of excitement after receiving the jolly news of having welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

He went on to reveal how Deen Ozil is really a special child in his family also sharing how the little one has also been eagerly waiting to turn 5 years old for a long time.

This day 5 years back I flew to Boston with a lot of excitement after I got the news I had been anxiously waiting for. I had added another member to my family. Deen was 4.6kgz, smiling from day one and the mother was so happy to see me that day. Deen is a special guy in my home without the front teeth at the moment but this guy has anxiously been waiting so long to make five years. Join me lets wish baby Deen a happy birthday today. Bebe Cool

Cheers to a wonderful birthday baby Ozil!