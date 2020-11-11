Buzz Teenz Awards return for the 14th edition on 13th December 2020 with a virtual awards event to be held online.

Fans have been nominating their stars for the last 3 weeks and the most nominated will head into the voting stage where the eventual winners will be awarded on Sunday 13th December.

With eight nominations this year, Crysto Panda who has seen a breakout year with his two hit songs; Kyoyina Omanya and Bino Byebiluma Abayaye, dominates the nominations list.

Sheebah and Karole Kasita follow closely with 6 nominations each. Karole’s Balance video has been a massive hit with the teenagers and the six nods are testimony to that.

Buzz introduced a new category for Best Teenz Underground Rapper this year and hundreds of young unknown rappers submitted their freestyle videos for a chance to record with Artin Pro and a potential breakthrough.

The videos will be posted daily on Buzz’s social media platforms and the public will vote. The final 4 will face off in a rap battle at the Buzz Teenz Awards and a winner will be awarded a recording deal with Artin Pro for a single and a music video sponsored by Buzz Teenz.

Voting for BTA 20 will start immediately and close on 11th December. Here is the full list of The Buzz Teenz Awards 2020 nominees:

Teenz Artist of the Year

Crysto Panda

B2C

Fik Fameica

Spice Diana

Sheebah

Daddy Andre

Azawi

Karole Kasita

Teenz Male Artist

Daddy Andre

Crysto Panda

B2C

Fik Fameica

Teenz Female Artist

Karole Kasita

Spice Diana

Azawi

Sheebah

Azawi

Teenz Hottest Song Writer

Azawi

Daddy Andre

Shena skies

Nessim

Teenz Breakout Artist

Zex Bilangilangi

Victor Ruz

Crysto Panda

Azawi

Teenz Dancehall Artist/Group

Karole Kasita

Sheebah

Zex Bilangilangi

Crysto Panda

Teenz Hottest Song of the Year

Bino Crysto Panda

Munda Awo B2C

Ratata Zex Bilangilangi

Love Panic Vinka

Balance Karole Kasita

Zex Bilangilangi

Teenz Flyest Video

Turn Up the vibe Apass and Ykee Benda

Repeat it Azawi

Nakyuka Sheebah

Balance Karole Kasita

Binji Fik Fameica and Lydia Jazmine

Teenz Hottest Collabo

Tonelabila Daddy Andre and Angella Katatumba

Kokonya Spice Diana and Harmonize

Kwata Essimu Winnie Nwagi and Free Boy

Kyoyina Omanya Remix Crysto Panda and Sheebah

Teenz Hottest Hip Hop Song

Bintwala Mun G

Dear HipHop GNL Zamba

Ndi Byange Fik Fameica

Uganda Yaffe Remix ft GNL Zamba All Stars

Teenz Dancehall Song

Bino Crysto Panda

Nakyuka Sheebah

Ratata Zex Bilangilangi

Balance Karole Kasita

Teenz Gospel Song

Blessed John Blaq ft Levixone

Who cares Pr Bugembe

Detergent Eli Bulamu

Kabaka Kristo Grace Nakimera

Teenz Hottest Radio Station

Crooze FM

Galaxy FM

NXT Radio

XFM

CBS FM 89.2

Teenz Hottest Radio Program

Top 7 countdown on Galaxy fm

Xplosion on XFM

Evening Rush on Galaxy FM

The X-Zit on XFM

Teenz TV Station

Spark TV

NBS TV

NTV

Magic 1 HD

Teenz Hottest TV Personality

Etania

Crysto Panda

Douglas Lwanga

Lynda Ddane

Lynda Ddane and Etania Mutoni

Teenz TV Show

NBS Katch Up

NTV Dance Party

NBS After 5

Hit List on Magic 1 HD

Teenz Fashionista Star

Bettinah Tianah

Fik Fameica

Anita Fabiola

Spice Diana

Vinka

Teenz Hottest DJ

DJ Roja and DJ Slick Stuart

DJ Ali Breezy

VJ Baby Love

DJ Mercy

Teenz Hottest Audio Producer

Nessim

Daddy Andre

Artin Pro

Baur

Teenz Social Media Star

Martha Kay

Barbie Kyagulanyi

Sesa Bat

Douglas Lwanga

Teenz Funniest Comedian

Mc Mariachi

Madrat and Chiko

Sesa Bat

Maulana And Reign

Anne Kansiime

Get voting!!