Buzz Teenz Awards return for the 14th edition on 13th December 2020 with a virtual awards event to be held online.
Fans have been nominating their stars for the last 3 weeks and the most nominated will head into the voting stage where the eventual winners will be awarded on Sunday 13th December.
With eight nominations this year, Crysto Panda who has seen a breakout year with his two hit songs; Kyoyina Omanya and Bino Byebiluma Abayaye, dominates the nominations list.
Sheebah and Karole Kasita follow closely with 6 nominations each. Karole’s Balance video has been a massive hit with the teenagers and the six nods are testimony to that.
Buzz introduced a new category for Best Teenz Underground Rapper this year and hundreds of young unknown rappers submitted their freestyle videos for a chance to record with Artin Pro and a potential breakthrough.
The videos will be posted daily on Buzz’s social media platforms and the public will vote. The final 4 will face off in a rap battle at the Buzz Teenz Awards and a winner will be awarded a recording deal with Artin Pro for a single and a music video sponsored by Buzz Teenz.
Voting for BTA 20 will start immediately and close on 11th December. Here is the full list of The Buzz Teenz Awards 2020 nominees:
Teenz Artist of the Year
- Crysto Panda
- B2C
- Fik Fameica
- Spice Diana
- Sheebah
- Daddy Andre
- Azawi
- Karole Kasita
Teenz Male Artist
- Daddy Andre
- Crysto Panda
- B2C
- Fik Fameica
Teenz Female Artist
- Karole Kasita
- Spice Diana
- Azawi
- Sheebah
Teenz Hottest Song Writer
- Azawi
- Daddy Andre
- Shena skies
- Nessim
Teenz Breakout Artist
- Zex Bilangilangi
- Victor Ruz
- Crysto Panda
- Azawi
Teenz Dancehall Artist/Group
- Karole Kasita
- Sheebah
- Zex Bilangilangi
- Crysto Panda
Teenz Hottest Song of the Year
- Bino Crysto Panda
- Munda Awo B2C
- Ratata Zex Bilangilangi
- Love Panic Vinka
- Balance Karole Kasita
Teenz Flyest Video
- Turn Up the vibe Apass and Ykee Benda
- Repeat it Azawi
- Nakyuka Sheebah
- Balance Karole Kasita
- Binji Fik Fameica and Lydia Jazmine
Teenz Hottest Collabo
- Tonelabila Daddy Andre and Angella Katatumba
- Kokonya Spice Diana and Harmonize
- Kwata Essimu Winnie Nwagi and Free Boy
- Kyoyina Omanya Remix Crysto Panda and Sheebah
Teenz Hottest Hip Hop Song
- Bintwala Mun G
- Dear HipHop GNL Zamba
- Ndi Byange Fik Fameica
- Uganda Yaffe Remix ft GNL Zamba All Stars
Teenz Dancehall Song
- Bino Crysto Panda
- Nakyuka Sheebah
- Ratata Zex Bilangilangi
- Balance Karole Kasita
Teenz Gospel Song
- Blessed John Blaq ft Levixone
- Who cares Pr Bugembe
- Detergent Eli Bulamu
- Kabaka Kristo Grace Nakimera
Teenz Hottest Radio Station
- Crooze FM
- Galaxy FM
- NXT Radio
- XFM
- CBS FM 89.2
Teenz Hottest Radio Program
- Top 7 countdown on Galaxy fm
- Xplosion on XFM
- Evening Rush on Galaxy FM
- The X-Zit on XFM
Teenz TV Station
- Spark TV
- NBS TV
- NTV
- Magic 1 HD
Teenz Hottest TV Personality
- Etania
- Crysto Panda
- Douglas Lwanga
- Lynda Ddane
Teenz TV Show
- NBS Katch Up
- NTV Dance Party
- NBS After 5
- Hit List on Magic 1 HD
Teenz Fashionista Star
- Bettinah Tianah
- Fik Fameica
- Anita Fabiola
- Spice Diana
- Vinka
Teenz Hottest DJ
- DJ Roja and DJ Slick Stuart
- DJ Ali Breezy
- VJ Baby Love
- DJ Mercy
Teenz Hottest Audio Producer
- Nessim
- Daddy Andre
- Artin Pro
- Baur
Teenz Social Media Star
- Martha Kay
- Barbie Kyagulanyi
- Sesa Bat
- Douglas Lwanga
Teenz Funniest Comedian
- Mc Mariachi
- Madrat and Chiko
- Sesa Bat
- Maulana And Reign
- Anne Kansiime
Get voting!!