With a small party held at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Tuesday, Dre Cali marked a year since he was signed as an active musician at Mpaka Records.

It’s quite hard to believe that Dre Cali has only been actively singing for just a year. His brand is increasingly rising in the dynamic music industry.

Born 1995, Katende Andrew a.k.a Dre Cali will soon be a reputable brand in the local industry according to his boss Ykee Benda who attended the anniversary party in person.







Speaking about Dre Cali, Ykee revealed how it was hard to resist recruiting the rising star under his music label when he listened to his earlier songs.

Now under Mpaka Records, Dre Cali has released just a couple of songs including Onanagiza (feat. Lydia Jazmine), Ebisoka n’Ebisembayo and his latest Ekifuba.

Read Also: Buka Chimey – Dre Cali’s music is therapy, favorite artiste of my generation

The anniversary party was attended by invited guests from the media, Mpaka Records team and fellow celebrities including Lydia Jazmine, Nutty Neithan, Vivian Tendo, among others.

Dre Cali thanked his management for always making sure that his brand progresses with each release and the fans for unconditionally supporting him.

Ykee Benda also revealed that he has so much confidence in the singer who will be releasing so much music in coming months.