On 5th November 2020, Jackie Tusiime a.k.a Jacki O and husband Cremea Ssempijja welcomed their first son named Victor Cremea Mugenyi Ssempijja.

Jackie O was part of the Obsessions dance and music group which rocked the East African music industry in the early 2000s.

Now with the group not in existence, Jacki O settled as a family woman and seven days ago she welcomed a son to her young family.

Today, Jackie shared a couple of photos from the baby shower as she celebrated a week since baby Creamea was born.

Tusiime Jackie

In the caption, Jackie revealed how she is a very proud mother and how she wants her son to grow up with all the necessary Christian values and the very best life imaginable.

My son never feel alone, no matter how far apart life may throw us i am always right there in your heart. My love for you grows with each new one every morning my wish for you is to have the very best life imaginable. Live like you will never grow old, laugh, giggle, cry if you must, play as hard as you work make time for the things and people you adore. I declare and decree that you will have the obedience of Noah, the faith of Abraham, the passion of David and the strength of Samson, you will be wise like Solomon, fearless like Daniel and forgiving like Joseph you will grow to be a mighty Man of God IJN!! Tusiime Jackie

Congratulations Jackie and family!