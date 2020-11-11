Team No Sleep queen Sheebah Samali Karungi gives thanks to God for all He has done for her in the past 30 years that she has lived on earth as she turns 31 today.

It feels just like yesterday when a very young-looking, naive and shy Sheebah stomped the music scene with the Obsessions group.

Through hard work and a lot of sacrifices, the self-styled Swagg Mama has made it to the top of the industry, releasing several hit songs and winning numerous awards.

The above said aren’t even her biggest achievements. She owns a multimillion mansion in Munyonyo which she unveiled with a mega party back in 2019.

Sheebah has achieved most of what several young ladies dream of and she gives thanks back to her Creator.

Through posts shared on social media, Sheebah revealed how she is a proud product of 1989 and how she is grateful to God for having guided her through a life well lived.

Made in 1989. Thank you God for another year !! Am grateful for all of it!! Cheers to Thirty Onederful. Cant wait to celebrate with you all today at The Red Terrace. Sheebah

Happy Birthday Queen Karma!! Cheers to many more.