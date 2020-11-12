Even for Bad Black, it is such a shocker to learn that the man you have been sleeping with for over a year is your own uncle.

There is always a side to Bad Black’s life that shocks her followers but this time around, her lifestyle is turning around to shock the socialite too.

Bad Black, real name Shanitah Namuyimbwa, through her Snapchat revealed how she got the shock of her life to learn that her boyfriend Asha is her relative.

Bad Black revealed that she went with Asha to pick his national Identification Card and the names on it indicated that they were of the same totem.

Asha kissing Bad Black

“Picking Asha’s national ID…this is how we came to know nti asha yedira omuziro gumu ne maama wange so aberra kojja wange,” Bad Black revealed.

In the Buganda cultures and traditions, it is bad omen for two people who share a totem or clan – or any sort of family ties – to have sexual intercourse.

Read Also: Sheilah Gashumba and Bad Black face off in war of influencers on Snapchat

Asha and Bad Black have always shared their intimacy on their different social media pages.

She has now changed his description from ‘Bae’ or ‘Boo’ to ‘Uncle’. We wonder what he will call her. Imagine calling each other such titles in bed.

Awkward, right? But that’s Bad Black anyway.