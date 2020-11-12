Singer Sheebah Samali Karungi’s new age must have indeed come with lots of entrepreneurship ideas, bright beginnings and fresh vibes.

The singer launched her Sheebah Holic pads office and stores in Bunga, calling upon her clients to always check-in if they are in need of sanitary pads.

The singer also launched her events company that will be dealing in decor for birthday parties, weddings and other functions as part of her establishments.

Today, I am also officially opening up my new venture, the Red Terrace and Red Events. Since am an entertainer, I always want to make and see people happy and enjoying life. The Red Terrace bar will always be open only up to curfew hours. For those who love to hangout can always pass by because we got good services, good food, and privacy. I have for always longed to go to hangout without much camera’s on me but finally, I now got one. Sheebah

Sheebah Karungi went ahead to disclose how her purpose in the arts industry is not to make herself better but to also lift other people so that they can also live better lives by employing many of them through her new ventures.