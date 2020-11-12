Baboon Forest Entertainment CEO GNL Zamba, born Ernest Nsiimbi, has issued a stern warning to all websites and bloggers not to upload his new album dubbed “THE SPEAR” without his permission or they risk being sued.

According to a statement on his social media platforms, the legendary storyteller goes on to stress that he will not only stop at suing anybody who will be found guilty of uploading his album but they will have to compensate him for the damages caused and his time wasted.

This is a strong WARNING to all websites prepared to upload my album without my permission, I will sue and I will get compensated for damages. GNL Zamba

GNL Zamba issued the warnings just a few moments after he officially released the full album. He advised his fans and followers to stream the album from music online stores and from his website.

While appearing on NTV TheBeat show, GNL Zamba also disclosed how he has been having two albums pending release but he chose to start with the “THE SPEAR” because he felt it was so special to him.

I have about 2 albums that I have been sitting on but the Spear Album is one that I have felt so special and decided to drop first. GNL Zamba