Reports reaching our news desk reveal that Police and KCCA raided Team No Sleep (TNS) singer Sheebah Karungi’s 31st birthday party celebrations that were taking place at the Red Terrace, Bunga.

It is reported that the security enforcers stormed Sheebah’s birthday party event at around 9:30pm for going past the curfew hours and flouting the presidential guidelines on the spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

It is believed that police intercepted Sheebah’s celebration party after they came across videos that showed revellers without face masks and not practicing social distancing.

The party was thronged by Sheebaholics all decked in red outfits as the party theme suggested. It was attended by her close pals from Entania, Crysto Panda, Kabako, Eezzy, Winnie Nwagi and some media personalities.

Some of her fans participated in a singing competition, miming some of her songs and the winner got a date with the Swag Mama herself.

