It is official that Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA, real name Khamis Mwinjuma, is the newly elected Muheza Constituency MP after he was sworn in on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020.

The legendary rapper who had taken a break from his music career clinched the MP seat with a landslide victory, garnering 47,578 votes to beat his opponent Yosephet Komba who managed 12,034 votes only.

The newly sworn in MP shared the photos from his swearing in ceremony in the Tanzanian parliament in Dodoma yesterday on his social media platforms attracting celebratory remarks from his close friends, supporters and family members.

Read Also: President Magufuli backs Harmonize for 2020 MP seat

During his swearing in ceremony, Mwana FA who is known for his swagged up look ditched all his artistic attires for an official navy blue official outfit that made him look like a real honourable member of the parliament.

Having been officially sworn in, Mwana FA confirmed to his supporters that he will not only fight for his Muheza people but also his fellow musicians.

To many, Mwana FA’s win did not come as a surprise since he had shown great passion in fighting for his Muheza people.

Congratulations Mwana FA!