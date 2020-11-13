Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama has cautioned presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert alias Bobi Wine to brace himself for the wrath of several Ugandans if the symbol of change he stands for fails to materialize.
Hon. Kato Lubwama warned Bobi Wine while he was analyzing his fate after the 2021 general elections saying Ugandans are people who are not easily trusted and easily change within no time.
Read Also: Joel Ssenyonyi and Bobi Wine applaud Tuff B’s new song for ‘the struggle’
He predicted that if Bobi Wine fails to deliver change, a number of Ugandans will turn their backs against him and severely insult him for failing to deliver change that he at the moment represents.
Hon. Kato Lubwama also noted that Bobi Wine’s strong support is based on the reality that he represents the cause that most people want to see but not that the people love him as an individual, something that his fellow artists can’t represent.
The people of Uganda don’t want Bobi Wine as an individual but they like him for the cause of change that he is representing. So, because these other artists don’t know how to go about it, they find themselves in a dip.
Bobi Wine is a symbol of change and if he fails to deliver change, he will regret that in this world people can abuse and insult. So he should pray hard that the change he represents happens. Ugandans are very bad people and they change within no time.Bobi Wine