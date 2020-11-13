Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama has cautioned presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert alias Bobi Wine to brace himself for the wrath of several Ugandans if the symbol of change he stands for fails to materialize.

Hon. Kato Lubwama warned Bobi Wine while he was analyzing his fate after the 2021 general elections saying Ugandans are people who are not easily trusted and easily change within no time.

He predicted that if Bobi Wine fails to deliver change, a number of Ugandans will turn their backs against him and severely insult him for failing to deliver change that he at the moment represents.

Hon. Kato Lubwama also noted that Bobi Wine’s strong support is based on the reality that he represents the cause that most people want to see but not that the people love him as an individual, something that his fellow artists can’t represent.