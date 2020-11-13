Self-proclaimed Swagg Mama and TNS queen Sheebah Karungi could be feeling the heat from her fans, followers, and a few media personalities who have constantly kept on asking her when she expects to give birth.

While celebrating her 31st birthday party at the Red Terrace bar, Sheebah requested whoever is putting her under pressure to give birth to take a chill pill noting how she is only waiting on God’s timing.

When asked why she chose to venture into a bar and events business before giving birth yet many believe that she has made it life, the singer explained that it was a personal decision adding that she felt it is wise for someone to own at least a few businesses.

Read Also: Big Moves | Sheebah Karungi ventures into bar and events business

Sheebah Karungi went on to silence all those who have been putting her under pressure to give birth when she gave them an example of her sister who got married at 15 and gave birth at 17 saying that is not the life she wants to experience.

She then noted how she is taking her time and when the right time comes through, she will surprise her followers with a baby.