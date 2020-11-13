Renown outspoken city pastor Martin Ssempa strongly supports the idea of keeping night hangout spots and other recreation entertainment centers shut.

During the NBS UnCut show, while backing President Museveni for keeping bars closed, the vividly elated Pastor Ssempa expressed how he was happy to see that this year’s Nyege Nyege festival was suspended.

He then used the opportunity to call upon whoever is filled with the demon of Nyege Nyege to reach out to him for prayers so that he can chase out that devil from them.

Pastor Ssempa also called upon those who are as well addicted to bars and the spirit of alcoholism to run to him for prayers so that they can be saved from such acts.