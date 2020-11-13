Ugandan singer Angela Nabuufu, commonly known by stage name Ang3lina, who is based in the UK, with deep sorrow mourns the sudden passing on of her grandmother Jajja Getu.

The CEO of Angel Studios located in North London, Tottenham shared the sad news about the loss of her grand-mom through her social media platforms.

Despite being unable to return home to have her last meet with her grand-mom, the singer narrated how she holds great life memories with her granny.

Read Also: Production has always been my retirement plan – Ang3lina on inspiration behind new studios

Among the memories that she shared was how her grand-mom put in all her efforts to teach her how to speak, write, and read Luganda.

The queen of my heart. It breaks me that I can’t even fly out to you…to see you one last time. She’s the reason why I can even speak & write Luganda. Most people thought I was born in Uganda, but it’s her who taught me everything I needed to know about my motherland. I don’t know why it had to be today? But God had his own reasons. This year has been weird, another mother figure in my life, gone just like that I promise to make you proud up there JAJJA GETU, maama wa kiteezi, gayaza, kampala. RIP MY QUEEN Ang3lina

Make it make sense please because i’m actually tired of losing people — That Girl From (@Ang3linababy) November 13, 2020

May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to Angela, and the rest of the family.