Talented music mixer Stuart Kavuma, better known as DJ Slick Stuart, has refuted rumors that claimed him and DJ Roja are usually financed by sugar mummies to keep their careers sailing smoothly.

The NXT media personality trashed the loose-talk when he boldly distanced himself from the allegations maintaining that everything they have achieved in life is through their own sweat adding that nothing came on a sliver plate.

This was during an interview that was conducted by One Lord Kayz of NBS TV UnCut show when he pinned Slick Stuart about being called a ‘Ladies Man’.

Read Also: DJ Slick Stuart And Roger announce mix tape party date

The allegations that sugar mummies finance our works are totally false. DJ Slick Stuart and Roja is a youthful duo that has worked so hard to achieve everything we own. DJ Slick Staurt

DJ Slick Stuart also denied rumors that claimed that he is Etania’s boyfriend by assuring the public how the two are only close friends adding that they are the ones who have helped Etania become what she is at the moment.