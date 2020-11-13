Sheebah Samali Karungi has no child of her own and even after celebrating her 31st birthday, she is not willing to give birth soon. She gave her reasons.

Sheebah Karungi is one of the most successful singers in the East African region over the last six years with numerous hit songs and awards won.

To her brand, you can add the Sheebah Establishments Limited which has birthed several businesses over the years, the most recent one being the Red Terrace hangout which she unveiled on her 31st birthday in Bunga.

During her birthday party, Sheebah had no kind words for people who kept asking whether having kids is part of her next plans in life.

…when God decides my child will also come at the right time. You’re not God, neither am I. That issue is not in your hands, neither is it in mine. Let’s drop it! Sheebah Karungi

That is a question she has been hearing for a couple of years – one that she has always replied harshly and this time wasn’t any different.

“That issue of kids and marriage, y’all have started singing it because I am now 31. Let me make it straight. I don’t know if you’re used to people getting married at 15 and giving birth at 17, I have a sister who did that but that’s not the life I personally want to live and if you have chosen to give birth, it’s okay,” revealed Sheebah.

In her own words, Sheebah reveals that she decided to focus on bettering her own life and businesses before she can start understanding the benefits of eating raw mangoes and craving for clay soil.

The self-styled Queen Karma also hints on having babies not being under her own command but God’s and she is waiting on the day God will let her have one of her own.

“But don’t put me on pressure to give birth when am not yet ready. It’s not necessary. I decided to first push my businesses, when God decides my child will also come at the right time. You’re not God, neither am I. That issue is not in your hands, neither is it in mine. Let’s drop it!” Sheebah adds.

Sheebah’s sexuality has often been put into question over the years and some of her critics, in past years, revealed that it will be a miracle to see her hold her own child. Not much about her love life is known as well.

With her statements, it is something she is also looking forward to but she is under no pressure because she believes God will decide her fate.

Well, let the Swagg Mama breathe! When the time is right, you’ll know.