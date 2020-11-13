At last, business at Mpaka Records Studios has resumed basing on the information we are getting from the CEO and UMA president Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda.

A few weeks ago, Ykee Benda suspended daily activities at Mpaka Records studios after unknown thugs broke into his office and made off with some studio equipment including the iMac computer and speakers.

Though the speakers have not yet been recovered, Ykee Benda decided to improvise rather than waste time as he is still on the hunt for whoever is wrongfully possessing them.

He called upon his clients who had their projects at his studios to contact them so that they can reschedule their studio sessions and work upon the completion of their projects since the iMac computer that had most of their content was recovered a week ago.