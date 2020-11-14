Sheilah Gashumba is smoothly securing the bag as years go by, signing a couple of brand ambassadorial deals the latest being with Sausage King – a new sausage company in Uganda.

On Friday 13th November 2020, renowned TV personality, Digital influencer and Beauty icon, Sheilah Carol Gashumba officially signed as Sausage King Uganda Limited’s brand ambassador.

Sausage King Uganda is a sausage producer and meat processing company. Recently, the company launched their delivery service in Kampala.

“We are very happy to partner with Sheilah Gashumba because of her great personal reach and fame in Uganda. We wanted to honour her by creating a special product for her which we will launch starting next week,” said Sausage King Executive Director Julian Schulz.

Flanked by her father Frank Gashumba and her Personal Assistant Bryan Morel, Sheilah put pen to paper officially as she was announced the face to push the brand to greater heights.

Sheilah Gashumba poses for a photo with Julian Schulz

Sheilah will represent the Sausage King Brand locally and regionally as the company expands its presence on the Ugandan market.

“We chose Sheilah because we recognise her amazing personality and presence around Uganda. She’s very known for the quality products that she represents. We hope to work with her for a very long period,” Schulz added.

The 24-year-old revealed that she has been intentionally creating a following on social media from the past days as a presenter on different media stations.

Today, she is the most followed Ugandan media personality on social media and she wants to use that same following as an influencing tool.

On my social media, you’ve seen that I’ve been trying to develop different cooking content that people have absolutely loved. It’s essential for people to eat and Sausage King comes with different cold cuts, sausages being their main product. Sheilah Gashumba

“The special thing I love about this contract is that Sausage King and Sheilah Gashumba have come up with the Sheilah Gashumba beef sausages, a product we specially designed and more products will follow up soon,” she added.

Part of her roles is to use her social media platforms to show people the advantages of using Sausage King products. She will also come up with a show to teach the different recipes.

“On top of that, I’ll be premiering the Sausage King cooking show where I show different people the different recipes to make the most amazing sausages because so many people love to cook but don’t know how to. Am so grateful for this venture because those who know me know that I love to cook,” Sheila revealed.

Sheilah Gashumba’s admirable content and huge engagement reach have made her one of the most active celebrity influencers in East Africa having previously worked with major brands like Coca-Cola, Africell, Centenary Bank, Tecno Mobile, World Remit, Radiant beauty products, Uber etc

She was also recognized as the youngest journalist to cover CHOGM back in 2019 at the age of 10; at the national affair that was presided over by the Queen of England in Kampala-Uganda.

Congratulations Sheilah!