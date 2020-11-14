SSelf-styled Fire Baby, Winnie Nakanwagi a.k.a Winnie Nwagi shows it all off – so much skin, curves and cleavage – in the visuals of her song ‘Everything’.

Nwagi recently had her contract with Swangz Avenue renewed and she pledged to drop more exciting works to satisfy her fans and followers who have supported her in the past years.

Read Also: Winnie Nwagi unbothered as her bums dominate social media (PHOTOS)

Released in August 2020, ‘Everything’ (produced by Nessim) is a song that has slowly risen on the music charts and it is a favourite for a couple of local music fans.

Despite the good lyrics, rythym and production, Everything lacked visuals which have proved to be a great addition to most of Nwagi’s past projects.

With direction from Swangz Avenue’s Marvin Musoke, Winnie Nwagi shows off her most prized assets as she smoothly makes love with the camera in the new visuals.

Smooth camera movements, makeup, fashion, color, skin, curves and boobs come in plenty in this new video. Take a gaze: