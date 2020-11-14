Zulitums promised to satisfy his fans with more music before the year ends and that’s exactly the direction he is taking with his new release dubbed ‘One Minute’.

One Minute comes off Zulitums’ forthcoming music album dubbed ‘Invictus’ which describes his “journey and glory”.

The album is expected to have diversity in terms of sound, something which Zulitums, real name Ssemwogerere Sam, is really fronting in his progressive career as a Singer.

One Minute will be the best example of what is yet to come; smooth vocals, top production, and uniqueness – all in the pack from one artiste.

The Blacq Avay Records singer has several other projects lined up as his new album awaits release. Some are collabos with top African singers like Skales.

For now though, take a gaze at the ‘One Minute’ visuals shot by Sasha Vybz: