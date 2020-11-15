Now signed to Kingfemmy Records, Qatar-based Kenyan artiste Ahadi-K is set to drop a brand new 8-track Extended Play titled ‘Million Bucks’.

Ahadi-K is a rising Kenyan artiste currently based in Qatar. She is now taking on music seriously with a brand new 8-track EP waiting to be released soon.

The CEO of Kingfemmy Records (Worldwide) Mr. Alebiosu Obafemi, popularly known as Kingfemmy, revealed that Ahadi-K is set to drop the hugely anticipated EP for his new artist.

Ahadi-K

Kingfemmy intends to welcome Ahadi-K to the active music scene with goals set towards achieving big in world of entertainment.

The new artist under Kingfemmmy Records, Jria Kwamboka Osuto popularly known as Ahadi-K, will drop the ‘Mullion Bucks’ EP on 12th December 2020.

The EP consists of 8-tracks and features DJ Joemfalme, Jaido P, Kabex, and G-Truly.

Full track list:

Million bucks FT. DJ Joe Maflme No retire FT. Jaido P Soar high Fire burn FT. Kabex Kanyagia Black stallion FT. G_Truely Adios Home and away

Read Also: Kenyan rapper Octopizzo makes the cut on Grammy Awards consideration list