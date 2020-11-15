Now signed to Kingfemmy Records, Qatar-based Kenyan artiste Ahadi-K is set to drop a brand new 8-track Extended Play titled ‘Million Bucks’.
Ahadi-K is a rising Kenyan artiste currently based in Qatar. She is now taking on music seriously with a brand new 8-track EP waiting to be released soon.
The CEO of Kingfemmy Records (Worldwide) Mr. Alebiosu Obafemi, popularly known as Kingfemmy, revealed that Ahadi-K is set to drop the hugely anticipated EP for his new artist.
Kingfemmy intends to welcome Ahadi-K to the active music scene with goals set towards achieving big in world of entertainment.
The new artist under Kingfemmmy Records, Jria Kwamboka Osuto popularly known as Ahadi-K, will drop the ‘Mullion Bucks’ EP on 12th December 2020.
The EP consists of 8-tracks and features DJ Joemfalme, Jaido P, Kabex, and G-Truly.
Full track list:
- Million bucks FT. DJ Joe Maflme
- No retire FT. Jaido P
- Soar high
- Fire burn FT. Kabex
- Kanyagia
- Black stallion FT. G_Truely
- Adios
- Home and away
