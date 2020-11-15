Gagamel boss Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool yet again showed his ill-mannered side of life when he vulgarly responded to a Radio presenter.

Bebe Cool vulgarly responded to Radio Simba’s Wolokoso presenter Kakalamu when he asked him about his misunderstanding with King Michael.

His dirty words and insult filled response left his listeners wondering why a grown-up and veteran local artist of Bebe Cool’s age act in such a childish way.

Not only did Bebe Cool give an insulting and dirty-words filled response, but also told the presenter never to compare or put him in conversations that involve King Michael saying the two are totally on different levels.

Listen to the full interview below.