Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso’s song Malamu is one of the biggest Ugandan songs of 2020 if we are to go by airplay. The singer is upbeat by the love it has been receiving since release and now the video which was released just last week has already garnered over 200k views on YouTube.

During an interview after the release of the Malamu visuals last week, Pallaso revealed that it is one of those songs he never really gave so much attention while recording in studio.

The Team Good Music singer is, however, surprised by the reception given to the song by his fans. He notes that it has received so much love from fans, with support coming through even with just the audio out.

Read Also: TGM boss Pallaso excited by TikTok verification

Now that the video is out as well, Pallaso is elated by the views that it has received on YouTube. Through his social media platforms, the singer revealed how the YouTube video has garnered over 200k views just a week since its release.

The visuals were shot by Grate Make Films and pallaso shows off his chiseled body. His brother Chameleone and Weasel also feature with some exciting dances. Take a gaze: