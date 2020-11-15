Released in October, ‘Money (Sente)’ is a song in which RedZone Music Africa singer Sama Sojah talks about the effects of money in society. The visuals are out and you can watch them here:
With previous songs like Nnyonyi Nyange, Akaama, Essubi, Akadde, among others, Sama Sojah has made it obvious that song writing, melody and vibes are in his DNA.
He continues to show that through thee depth of the lyrics of his new song dubbed ‘Money’ on which he sings about money in a relatable, daily life point of view.
The song was produced by Dr. Fizol. Catch the visuals below: