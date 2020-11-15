Source Management singer Spice Diana continues to release more music for her fans with a brand new song dubbed ‘Yo Love’. Check out the visuals here…

I’ve been waiting for yo love…. Spice Diana’s love life is the one part of her life that she has managed to keep confidential. Her lover is not known officially, if she has one anyway.

Recently, she revealed that she has no plans of getting married in the near future because there are no gifts in marriage. She vowed to take her time and wait for the right man to come along.

As she waits, however, she has given several of her fans the music that keeps their relationships going. The new song ‘Yo Love’ is one you can dedicate to your lover.

Produced by Nessim Pan Production, the beats on ‘Yo Love’ have that Nigerian touch to them. Spice has already captured the local market and could be looking forward to extending her influence across the continent. This is the song to facilitate that, you’d think.

The visuals are full of action, dance and color. Spice Diana never goes wrong with fashion and style, and that is always portrayed in her visuals. Take a gaze: