Singer Sadat Mukiibi alias Kalifah AgaNaga has vowed to re-do presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine’s song titled ‘Obululu’ with or without his permission ahead of the forthcoming 2021 general elections.

The Bad Character Records boss promised to jump onto Bobi Wine’s song following an online crossfire that was waged between the supporters of Kyadondo East MP and city socialite SK Mbuga who came out and threw shade on his presidential bid.

Read Also: If I wronged Bobi Wine and his supporters, I apologize – Kalifah AgaNaga

On that matter, Kalifah AgaNaga chose his side and disclosed that he is standing with SK Mbuga as he backed him stating a few things he has done for the country as well as asserting how no artist has ever done the same for them.

He went ahead to request to re-do Bobi’s song but went a notch higher when he revealed that with or without permission he will jump onto Bobi Wine’s ‘Obululu’ track in efforts to remind his supporters of his peaceful message in his songs.