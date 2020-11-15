Local singer Angella Katatumba is aware that she needs people to continue talking about her so that she can achieve big numbers on her social media platforms.

Katatumba is one of the most vocally gifted songstresses in Uganda. Her fame lately, however, is not because of the work in the booth but rather about the controversial twists in her lifestyle outside studio.

Her life has taken several turns since she was involved in a fight with Chicken Tonight staff in 2018. Following years have seen her name in the tabloids a little more often because of failed relationships the latest being the one with Daddy Andre.

You can imagine the amount of attention she has been receiving in the past few weeks since her ex-lover Daddy Andre was introduced by fellow singer Nina Roz to her guardians in a Kukyala ceremony held in Nansana.

I keep telling you, that haters are our best promoters. They LITERALLY make us famous. Without them, I’d never achieve such massive numbers. Angella Katatumba

Read Also: I’m still young to settle in a serious relationship – Angella Katatumba

Katatumba acknowledges that she has always had people who criticize her every move. She calls them her ‘HATERS’. Unlike other celebrities who loathe critics, Katatumba is very grateful that they exist because they make her famous.

She revealed how, because of the haters, her Facebook posts now reach over one million people without boosting. She attributes the numbers to her haters without whom she would never achieve such massive numbers.

Dear Haters, my posts now reach 1.2 Million people, without boosting. Amazing. I keep telling you, that haters are our best promoters. They LITERALLY make us famous. Without them, I’d never achieve such massive numbers. So keep the abuses, disses and jealousy coming, because they convert into numbers, which convert into money…and anyone who knows me, knows I follow the money. Angella Katatumba

Well, if you’re a hater, you know what to do. Keep hating. She enjoys it!